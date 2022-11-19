Robinson (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Robinson was considered doubtful while continuing to recover from a sprained right knee. As a result of his absence, look for Isaiah Hartenstein to remain in the starting lineup.
