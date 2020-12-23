Robinson (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Nerlens Noel started the first two exhibition games for the Knicks, but Robinson started the last two preseason games and will begin the season in the starting five. Robinson was considered probable with the ankle injury and is good to go for the first game of the season.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to start opener•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable for opener•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Records double-double in start•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Enters starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Thibs has 'discipline' concerns•