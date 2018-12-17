Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out again Monday
Robinson (ankle) will not play Monday against the Suns, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson continues to nurse a sprained ankle, which he picked up during Friday's game against the Hornets. The rookie will sit out for a second straight game, meaning Enes Kanter should again serve as the Knicks' primary option at center.
