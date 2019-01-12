Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Robinson still hasn't appeared in a game since suffering an ankle sprain Dec. 14 against Charlotte, although now it appears he's battling groin soreness. With Enes Kanter (illness) listed as doubtful for Sunday's tilt, look for Luke Kornet to shoulder the load at center.

