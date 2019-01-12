Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out again Sunday
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Robinson still hasn't appeared in a game since suffering an ankle sprain Dec. 14 against Charlotte, although now it appears he's battling groin soreness. With Enes Kanter (illness) listed as doubtful for Sunday's tilt, look for Luke Kornet to shoulder the load at center.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers groin injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out vs. Blazers•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Friday vs. Lakers•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: 'Getting close' to return•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...