Robinson is out for Saturday's game versus the Celtics and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days due to a sprained right knee.

Robinson left Friday's game versus the Celtics due to right knee soreness, but further evaluation has shown it to be a sprain. The 24-year-old center has averaged 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 21.8 minutes across eight games this season. With Robinson out, Isaiah Hartenstein and Obi Toppin should see extended minutes in the frontcourt.