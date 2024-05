Robinson suffered a stress injury to his left ankle which will sideline him for at least 6-to-8 weeks, the Knicks announced Tuesday.

This is a brutal blow for the Knicks as it ends Robinson's 2023-24 campaign. Robinson will not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery before training camp. Robinson made just 31 appearances this season, posting averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24.8 minutes.