Robinson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors with left ankle inflammation.

Robinson left Friday's 133-123 loss to Boston briefly but ultimately returned for a brief period of time in the second half, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Robinson will undergo further testing while the Knicks look to determine the severity of the ankle injury, but the results haven't been disclosed yet. Isaiah Hartenstein should be the primary beneficiary for Robinson's absence, however long it might be.