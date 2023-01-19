Robinson (thumb) underwent surgery Thursday to repair his broken right thumb and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The center was initially diagnosed with a sprained thumb when he exited Wednesday's loss to the Wizards, but it was later determined he suffered a fracture, and the team acted quickly to get him under the knife. A best-case scenario would be Robinson returning just before the All-Star break, but fantasy managers should bank on the more realistic scenario of him returning shortly after. In his absence, more minutes should be in store for Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims and Obi Toppin.