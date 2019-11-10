Play

Robinson remains in the concussion protocol and will miss at least the next two games.

Robinson was already ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cleveland, but he also won't be available Tuesday in Chicago. The 21-year-old will still need to clear the concussion protocol to have any chance of playing Thursday against the Mavericks. Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and Julius Randle should continue splitting time at center in the meantime.

