Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out with concussion-like symptoms
Robinson won't return to Wednesday's game at Detroit due to concussion-like symptoms.
Robinson took a shot to the head during the first quarter and exited the game, and he now must clear the concussion protocol. For now he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks. Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis figure to see increased minutes in his absence.
