Robinson notched 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Nuggets.
Robinson might have tied his season-low mark for rebounds -- achieved in back-to-back contests -- but was impressive from the field once again, not missing a single shot if excluding free throws. Robinson is also shooting a healthy 65.5 percent from the floor this season.
