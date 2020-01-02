Robinson managed 22 points (11-11 FG), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Robinson put on a show Wednesday, feasting at the rim despite the presence of Hassan Whiteside. He ended a perfect 11-of-11 from the floor, although the defense was a little underwhelming. He is still coming off the bench and his production has been inconsistent, to say the least. Perhaps this opens the eyes of many of the decision-makers and he can carve out a heavier role on the offensive end moving forward.