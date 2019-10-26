Robinson started Friday's game against the Nets, but he finished with just six points (3-4 FG) in 17 minutes.

While it was encouraging to see Robinson back in the lineup after he missed Wednesday's opener, the big man was hampered by foul trouble, picking up five personals in just 17 minutes of action. He still managed to notch seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block, however.

