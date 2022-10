Robinson contributed five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 20 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to the Bucks.

Robinson picked up some early fouls in the loss, limiting him to just 20 minutes. Up against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, this should not come as a surprise to managers. He was coming off a strong performance in his last outing so look for him to turn things around against the Cavaliers on Sunday.