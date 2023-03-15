Robinson notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over Portland.

Robinson played just 21 minutes in the victory despite recording zero fouls. While this was just one game, it was interesting given Isaiah Hartenstein saw 27 minutes. It is too early to start panicking if you have Robinson on your roster but it is definitely a situation to monitor moving forward.