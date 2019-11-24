Robinson posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four boards, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

Robinson came off the bench behind starter Taj Gibson again. The good news is that Gibson played just 10 minutes to Robinson's 24, a step up from last week when the second-year big man saw just 13 minutes to Gibson's 14. The personal fouls are still a bit of an issue as he's averaging the exact same number as he did last season (3.3), but Robinson seems to be trending in the right direction again. The window to acquire him could be closing soon.