Robinson had eight points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 loss to the Raptors.

Robinson managed to avoid foul trouble Wednesday, staying on the floor for 31 minutes. It is unclear as to whether the increase was due to garbage time or an indication that head coach David Fizdale is making a concerted effort to play Robinson. Whatever the case, Robinson remains a player that should be rostered in all formats. Throwing a buy-low offer out makes sense if you can afford to ride the ups and downs.