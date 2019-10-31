Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Plays just 19 minutes Wednesday
Robinson finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 loss to Orlando.
Robinson played just 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss despite picking up just one personal foul. The playing time continues to be a source of frustration for his owners and is something that appears likely to stick as long as David Fizdale is the head coach. Robinson should clearly be rostered everywhere but the sooner Fizdale is shown the door, the better the outlook for the exciting sophomore.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Playing as expected•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Picks up five fouls in 17 minutes•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Trending towards return•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.