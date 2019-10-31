Robinson finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 loss to Orlando.

Robinson played just 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss despite picking up just one personal foul. The playing time continues to be a source of frustration for his owners and is something that appears likely to stick as long as David Fizdale is the head coach. Robinson should clearly be rostered everywhere but the sooner Fizdale is shown the door, the better the outlook for the exciting sophomore.