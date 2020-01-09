Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Plays through toe injury
Robinson amassed just six points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 loss to the Jazz.
Robinson continues to play through a toe injury and was ultimately unable to impact the game. Despite the obvious upside, Robinson has been one of the more frustrating assets thus far this season. His bench role seems unlikely to change any time soon and that in itself limits his opportunities. The injury is not something that is going to magically repair itself and could linger for some time. He should still be rostered in standard formats but is a constant buy-low target.
