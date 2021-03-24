Robinson recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-113 win over the Wizards.

In his second game back from breaking his hand, Robinson got back on track, making easy work of the Wizards' weak center rotation. The performance marked the third of Robinson's career with at least 16 points, 12 boards and three swats -- the other two occurring in February and March of 2019. In games this season where Robinson has seen 30-plus minutes, he's averaged 9.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He'll likely rejoin the starting five sooner than later.