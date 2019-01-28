Robinson tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 23 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.

The Knicks haven't relied much on Robinson offensively this season, but the rookie second-round pick has earned his spot in the rotation through his outstanding work on the other side of the ball. Despite playing just 17.1 minutes per game this season, Robinson is averaging an eye-popping 1.9 blocks and 0.7 steals. Though he saw a spike in playing time Sunday, it's probably unwise to bet on Robinson sticking at that level regularly due to his tendency to run into early foul trouble in games.