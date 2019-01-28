Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Posting elite defensive numbers
Robinson tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 23 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.
The Knicks haven't relied much on Robinson offensively this season, but the rookie second-round pick has earned his spot in the rotation through his outstanding work on the other side of the ball. Despite playing just 17.1 minutes per game this season, Robinson is averaging an eye-popping 1.9 blocks and 0.7 steals. Though he saw a spike in playing time Sunday, it's probably unwise to bet on Robinson sticking at that level regularly due to his tendency to run into early foul trouble in games.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fouls out in 16 minutes of work•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Limited run in return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Could play in London•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out again Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....