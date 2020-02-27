Robinson collected 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Robinson came off the bench but earned a team high minute total and hauled in a season high in rebounding. This was just his fifth double-double through 54 appearances this season, this after managing 11 through 66 games as a rookie in 2018-19.