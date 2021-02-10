Robinson scored two points (1-2 FG) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Heat.

Robinson's offensive role sank to a new low, as he attempted only two shots from the field for the first time since the Knicks' season-opener. Robinson has averaged only 6.8 points across his last nine contests -- a fairly sharp decline from 9.2 mark through the team's first 17 games. However, he's maintained a big enough role to contribute plenty of defensive stats and is averaging 7.8 boards, 1.2 blocks plus 0.9 steals per game in those same nine contests.