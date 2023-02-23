Robinson (thumb) participated in Thursday's practice session, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson also practiced Wednesday, and he felt good after each session. However, coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that the Knicks will wait to see how Robinson feels Friday before determining his status for that night's game against Washington. The center hasn't played since Jan. 18 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he's trending in the right direction following the All-Star break.