Robinson (thumb) practiced Wednesday, but head coach Tom Thibodeau said he doesn't know if the big man will be able to play Friday against Washington, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a broken thumb in mid-January. Knicks team owner James Dolan said at the end of January that Robinson would be out for at least four more weeks, and while it appears the big man is a bit ahead of schedule, it's still unclear when he'll be able to return to game action. More clarity on Robinson's availability should surface when the Knicks release their official injury report. Following Friday's matchup versus Washington, the Knicks return to New York for a three-game home stand, which starts Saturday against the Pelicans and ends Wednesday against the Nets.