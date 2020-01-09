Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable again
Robinson (toe) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Robinson has been nursing a sprained toe on his left foot, but it hasn't cost him any time, and that's expected to continue to be the case Friday night.
