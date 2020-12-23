Robinson is listed as probable for Wednesday's season opener versus the Pacers due to a sprained right ankle.

So long as Robinson experiences no setbacks in the Knicks' morning shootaround or during pregame warmups, he shouldn't face any restrictions to begin the season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has yet to announce a starting center to begin the campaign, but Marc Berman of the New York Post suspects that Nerlens Noel will play on the top unit. Even if that's the case, expect a fairly even split of the minutes between Noel and Robinson, who should both be excellent sources of blocks and field-goal percentage for fantasy managers.