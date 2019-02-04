Robinson (illness) is probable to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Robinson missed Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies with an illness, but he was back at practice Monday and should be back in the rotation -- likely as the backup to DeAndre Jordan, who made his first start in a Knicks uniform Sunday. It remains to be seen how Jordan's addition will impact Robinson's role, but over the last eight games, he's averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 17.1 minutes per contest.