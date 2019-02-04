Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable for Tuesday
Robinson (illness) is probable to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Robinson missed Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies with an illness, but he was back at practice Monday and should be back in the rotation -- likely as the backup to DeAndre Jordan, who made his first start in a Knicks uniform Sunday. It remains to be seen how Jordan's addition will impact Robinson's role, but over the last eight games, he's averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 17.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Sunday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Swats three shots Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Posting elite defensive numbers•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fouls out in 16 minutes of work•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Limited run in return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...