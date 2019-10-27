Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable Monday
Robinson (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Robinson has been nursing a sprained ankle since the end of the preseason, but it hasn't kept him out of either of the last two games. Barring a setback between now and Monday night, expect the rangy center to again be active against Chicago.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Picks up five fouls in 17 minutes•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Trending towards return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...