Robinson is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a bruised right heel.

Robinson suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, needing to go to the locker room but eventually returning to the game. The pain is apparently manageable, as it's likely he'll play Sunday. Over the past five games, he's averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals in 31.0 minutes.