Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable Sunday
The Knicks have listed Robinson as probable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a sprained left toe.
Robinson continues to be listed as probable due to his toe injury, but that has yet to cause him to be sidelined. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to play again versus the Heat.
