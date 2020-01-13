Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable Tuesday
Robinson is probable for Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee due to a sprained left toe, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Robinson has been playing through a left toe sprain over the past eight games, and in those contests, he's averaging a fine 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. It's likely to continue for the center, as Robinson will likely resume his normal duties barring any major setbacks Tuesday against Milwaukee.
