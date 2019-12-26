Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable with illness
Robinson is dealing with an illness but is expected to play Thursday against Brooklyn.
The situation is worth monitoring, but as of Thursday morning there's no reason to believe Robinson won't be able to play through the ailment. The big man was back in the starting lineup on Monday against Washington, and he finished with six points, 13 rebounds and a season-high six blocks in just 23 minutes of action.
