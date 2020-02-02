Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable with sore hamstring Monday
Robinson is probable Monday against Cleveland due to a sore hamstring.
Robinson, who posted four points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes against the Paces, has emerged from Saturday's win with apparent soreness in his hamstring. The injury doesn't appear to be too severe however, as Robinson will likely participate in Monday's game barring any major setbacks.
