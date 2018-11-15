Robinson is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained right ankle, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson played 18 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, totaling six points, three blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal. He appears to have sprained his ankle at some point during the game, however, which could affect his availability Friday. Ultimately, he's expected to be available, but more information may arrive after Robinson tests things out during morning shootaround.