Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Productive as substitute
Robinson had 12 points (6-6 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in only 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Nets.
Robinson logged his second-lowest amount of minutes during the current month, but that didn't stop him from producing his joint second-best scoring output in January. Robinson also extended his streak of games with at least one block and three or more boards to eight games. At this point, he provides decent value with shooting percentages, rebounding and defensive stats even when his shot isn't falling.
