Coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Robinson (ankle) has begun running and jumping, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson hasn't played since Dec. 8 after undergoing left ankle surgery. While there is no indication that the 25-year-old center's return is imminent, he is progressing well in his recovery. There is also optimism within the Knicks' organization that Robinson can retake the floor before the end of the regular season.