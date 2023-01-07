Robinson had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 112-108 win over Toronto.

Robinson came quite close to tying his season-best output in the rebounding category, but he also provided on offense with his 11th double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. The towering big man is not known for his offensive ability, but the fact that he has four double-doubles over his last seven appearances certainly shows he's moving in the right direction.