Robinson had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 112-108 win over Toronto.
Robinson came quite close to tying his season-best output in the rebounding category, but he also provided on offense with his 11th double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. The towering big man is not known for his offensive ability, but the fact that he has four double-doubles over his last seven appearances certainly shows he's moving in the right direction.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-double performance in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dominates on glass•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Big day on boards•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Notches second double-double•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Falls short of double-double•