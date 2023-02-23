Robinson (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Robinson hasn't played since Jan. 18 while recovering from right thumb surgery but returned to practice Wednesday. Jerich Sims has started at center for the Knicks in his absence. If Robinson doesn't suit up Friday, his next chance to play is Saturday's matchup with New Orleans.
