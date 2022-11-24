Robinson (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Robinson participated in most of Wednesday's practice, so there appears to be a good chance he'll be available Friday. He's appeared in two games since his eight-game absence, though the center hasn't seen more than 18 minutes in a contest since Oct. 30.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Gets in limited practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Exits with knee soreness•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back in starting five•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Swats two shots in return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Playing Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Sunday•