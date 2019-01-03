Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Friday vs. Lakers
Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Robinson has missed the last eight games with a sprained left ankle, but he's made progress in recent days and will have a legitimate chance to get back on the floor Friday. Look for a more detailed update at shootaround in the morning.
