Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Friday vs. OKC
Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Robinson missed Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. That prompted Bobby Portis to see extended run, and that would likely be the case again if Robinson is out for a second straight contest Friday.
