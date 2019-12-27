Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Saturday
Robinson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained left greater toe.
Robinson has emerged from the Knicks' win over the Nets with a toe injury, and it's possible he won't play Saturday. If that's the case, look for Bobby Portis to see extra run.
