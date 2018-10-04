Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable to play Friday
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, the New York Post reports.
Robinson sprained his ankle during Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, but after the game he downplayed the issue and vowed to be on the court Friday night. "It's good - just a little tweak,'" Robinson said. "I'm definitely going to be playing Friday. It ain't nothing serious at all. I sprained this one before in summer league." While Robinson's words are encouraging, coach David Fizdale characterized the injury as "a pretty good sprain," and intimated that the Knicks will wait and see how it heals over the next 24 hours before ruling Robinson in or out of what's ultimately a meaningless game.
