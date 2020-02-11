Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Wednesday
Robinson (illness) is questionable to suit up for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
After delivering one of his best performances of the season on Sunday in a shootout with the Hawks, Robinson's status for Wednesday's game against the Wizards is in the air. Considering the big man recorded a season high in minutes on Sunday despite the illness, it will not come as much of a surprise if Robinson is available on Wednesday.
