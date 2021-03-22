Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Robinson made his long-awaited return to action in Sunday's one-point loss to the Sixers, but he managed to pick up a sprained left ankle in his 17 minutes of action off the bench. The hope is that he'll play through the ailment Tuesday, but the Knicks will wait to see how the ankle responds before updating his status.
