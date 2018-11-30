Robinson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a bruised left heel, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

This is the first report of Robinson dealing with a heel injury, but the severity is unknown at this point. Look for another update on Mitchell's status to come following the Knicks' shootaround Saturday morning. Enes Kanter has already been declared the starting center for Saturday's game, but if Robinson is ruled out, head coach David Fizdale may have to lean on Kanter for even more minutes than usual.