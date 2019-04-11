Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Quiet game in finale
Robinson totaled 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and a steal over 23 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Robinson had a quiet game in Wednesday's blowout loss, though he finishes the regular season on a high note. After being an afterthought in the Knicks' rotation for most of the year, he came on strong over his last ten games, averaging 11.7 points, 12.0 boards, 2.8 blocks and 1.1 steals.
