Robinson finished Monday's game against Orlando with six points (2-5 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a block.

The big man scored in single-digits and failed to record an assist for the third straight game, but his fantasy value lies in his rebounding, blocks, steals and field goal percentage. On the season, Robinson is averaging just under 2.0 blocks per game -- he's been fine, but most fantasy managers hoped for gaudier numbers since Robinson is playing nearly 30 minutes per night (up from 23.1 MPG last season).