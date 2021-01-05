Robinson scored eight points (4-7 FG) to go along with seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Robinson has reached double-digit scoring only two times in seven games this season. However, that hasn't stopped him providing value in other areas, as he has at least seven boards in four straight games. Robinson has stood out even more with his ability to rack up defensive stats. After big performances in each area Monday, Robinson is averaging 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in the early going.